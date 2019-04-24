Pasir Gudang chemical poisoning: Wanted Singaporean man surrenders to Johor police

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean company director who was wanted in connection with last month's chemical pollution in Sungai Kim Kim surrendered to the police on Wednesday (Apr 24).

Illegal dumping of chemicals into the river in Johor led to more than 2,700 people being taken ill and all 111 schools in Pasir Gudang temporarily closed.

The man turned himself in at the Seri Alam district police headquarters at 11.17am on Wednesday, Johor police deputy chief Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said, adding that he is being detained at the Seri Alam district police lockup.

"Investigation papers have been referred to the office of the Johor State Prosecution Director with a proposal for charges under Section 34B and Section 42 of the Environment Act 1974," Mr Mohd Kamaruddin said in a statement.

"Police are waiting for further instruction from the Johor State Prosecution Director’s office."



A Singaporean and two Malaysians have already been charged in relation to the case.

Singaporean Wang Jing Chao and Malaysian Yap Yoke Liang, both directors of a used tyre-processing company, are accused of conspiring with lorry driver N Maridass, who allegedly disposed of chemicals illegally into Sungai Kim Kim on Mar 7. All three have pleaded not guilty.



Johor police had said they were looking for another director of the factory - a Singaporean man - in connection with the incident.

