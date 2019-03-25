Pasir Gudang chemical spill: Singaporean and company director plead not guilty to 15 charges

JOHOR BAHRU: Two directors of a used tyre processing company on Monday (Mar 25) pleaded not guilty to 15 charges each, over their alleged involvement in the Pasir Gudang chemical pollution case.

Their company, P Tech Resources, was also slapped with 15 charges at the Sessions Court in the Malaysian state of Johor.



Singaporean Wang Jin Chao, 34, and Malaysian Yap Yoke Liang, 36, are accused of failing to notify the authorities about the generation of scheduled wastes within 30 days.

They are also accused of failing to conduct periodic air quality monitoring and maintain records for manufacturing processes.



The illegal dumping of chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang caused a wave of poisoning cases, affecting more than 2,770 people. All 111 schools in the town were ordered to shut as authorities embarked on a massive clean-up operation.

The case involving Wang and Yap will be heard again on Apr 30.

On Sunday, they were charged in the same court with conspiring with a lorry driver, N Maridass, to dispose of scheduled wastes into Sungai Kim Kim on Mar 7, without the approval from the Director-General of Environmental Quality.

The court allowed Maridass bail of RM100,000 (US$24,580) with one surety, and for Yap, RM250,000 with one surety.

Wang was denied bail.