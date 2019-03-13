Pasir Gudang methane poisoning: 34 schools shut, suspect to be charged on Thursday

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s education ministry on Wednesday (Mar 13) ordered 34 schools to shut after a suspected chemical leak at Pasir Gudang left hundreds of people being treated for methane poisoning.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin also said that one of suspects involved in the case is expected to be charged on Thursday.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said: “Unfortunately, I was told today that the situation is getting more critical.

"I've ordered for all schools within a three-kilometre radius to be shut immediately. Teachers also don't need to be on duty because the situation is still dangerous.”

Ms Yeo said that she has been in contact with the Attorney-General on the possibility of bringing multiple charges against the suspect, due to the serious nature of the offence and inadequacy of the penalty under the Environment Quality Act.

Upon conviction, a person can be sentenced to a maximum of five years jail and fined RM500,000 (US$122,000) under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“As the Department of Environment has completed the investigation, we will go ahead and prosecute but it is not limited to this (environmental) law. The person can be charged under the Penal Code and, possibly, other laws too," she said.

Two schools - Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Pasir Putih and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Putih - were first ordered to shut on Mar 7, after students and school employees breathed in methane fumes from chemicals that were illegally dumped in the nearby Sungai Kim Kim.

Over the weekend, at least 82 people were hospitalised or sought treatment. Three men were detained.

A second wave of methane poisoning hit just hours after the two schools re-opened on Monday.

By Tuesday evening, 13 schools in Pasir Gudang were ordered to close, as hundreds suffered methane poisoning.

"CHEMICALS SHOULD HAVE BEEN DISPOSED EARLIER"

Several students experienced breathing difficulties. (Photo: Bernama)

Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said on Wednesday that the second wave of poisoning would not have taken place if the dumped chemicals were immediately removed.

He said the authorities did not dispose of the chemicals after concluding that they were no longer reactive and believed to be due to the costs involved.

“This was not a good decision. By right, it should have been disposed earlier," the director-general was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

“Due to the current hot weather, the chemical emitted hazardous fumes again, which then spread via (the) wind and made more people sick."

Mr Mohammad Hamdan said the school closures were necessary as the current hot weather could trigger further chemical reactions.