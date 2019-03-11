Pasir Gudang methane poisoning: 2 schools closed again after students report breathing difficulties

JOHOR BAHRU: Two schools in Pasir Gudang on Monday (Mar 11) were ordered to close for the second time in five days after several students experienced breathing difficulties.



Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Pasir Putih and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Putih in Johor Bahru had initially reopened on Monday after they were first closed on Mar 7.



Last week, several students from both schools had fainted, vomited and suffered from breathing difficulties following the inhalation of methane fumes from chemicals dumped into a nearby river.



A tanker lorry is believed to have dumped chemical waste into the Kim Kim River in Johor on the morning of Mar 6. (Photo: Bernama)

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the schools would remain closed until a decision was made by the Johor Disaster Action Committee.



“As of 12.30 pm today, eight students were sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital and 10 others were administered treatment at the schools and a nearby hall,” he said.



Dr Sahruddin also examined and administered first aid to the students who had experienced breathing difficulties.



According to a report by The Star, three men, including two company owners, have been arrested in relation to the dumping of chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim.



The first suspect is the owner of a chemical processing factory in Kulai while the second suspect is the owner and worker of a waste processing factory in Pasir Putih.



State Department of Environment (DoE) director Dr Mohammad Ezanni Mat Salleh was quoted as saying that the arrest of the second suspect was made after a public tip-off.



“We immediately raided the factory and found black chemical liquid that had been packed and ready to be dispose … The worker of the company has confessed that the waste was going to be disposed into the river, which is located 500m from the factory,” he told the Malaysian news agency.