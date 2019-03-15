Pasir Gudang methane poisoning: What we know so far

JOHOR BAHRU: What started out as an isolated incident of illegally dumping chemicals into a Johor river has escalated into a wave of methane poisoning cases, with more than 2,700 people taken ill.

The Malaysian education ministry has closed all 111 schools in Pasir Gudang, while the federal parliament debated a motion on whether to declare a state of emergency, only to later decide against it.

Here’s what we know so far:

Mar 6: A tanker lorry believed to be from an illegal tyre recycling factory dumps 20 to 40 tonnes of chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim.

“The oily substance is believed to be oil waste commonly used in marine engine compressors and is considered scheduled waste that needs to be disposed of properly under the law,” says Johor Department of Environment’s director Mohammad Ezzani Mat Salleh.

Mar 7: Thirty-five people, mostly students, are hospitalised after breathing in methane.

Those affected comprise students and canteen workers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Pasir Putih and Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Pasir Putih. (Photo: Bernama)

Two schools - Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Pasir Putih and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Putih – situated around 0.5km from the dump site, are ordered shut.

Mar 8: Initial cleaning works inadvertently worsens the chemical reaction, as the contractor engaged was not experienced in dealing with chemical waste.

Methane fumes from Sungai Kim Kim caused students and teachers from nearby schools to experience shortness of breath and vomiting. (Photo: Bernama)

Authorities did not dispose of the chemicals in the river after concluding that they were no longer reactive. The decision was also taken due to the costs involved.

Twenty-one students remain hospitalised.

Mar 10: Three men are said to have been detained, including two factory owners and a worker who are all in their 50s.

Mar 11: The two affected schools reopen but a second wave of methane poisoning hits. More than 200 people are affected.

The chemical leak in Pasir Gudang affected 1,900 people as of Mar 14. (Photo: Bernama)

This is “unexpected and regrettable”, says Johor chief minister Osman Sapian.

Mar 12: The number of people seeking treatment rises to 260, as 13 schools are ordered shut.

The Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar orders the authorities to act against those responsible.

“As a result of the irresponsible act, hundreds of people, including students and pupils, had to be rushed to hospital … These are my people and I will not let this continue. I urge all government authorities to quickly arrest and penalise the offenders,” says the sultan.

Mar 13: The education ministry orders all 111 schools in Pasir Gudang to close, while the number of people affected crosses the 500 figure.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad refutes a viral report that a student has died.

Mr Osman, the chief minister, says the situation is under control and there is no need to declare a state of emergency in the area. "I don't expect the situation to worsen. Our main concern now is to complete the cleaning works as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, the federal government allocates RM6.4 million (US$1.56 million) to clean up a 1.5-km stretch of the river.

Emergency personnel evacuate a victim to a hospital after a toxic chemical spill in Pasir Gudang on Mar 14, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Muhammad Syukri)



Mar 14: More than 2,700 people are affected by the incident.

The federal parliament approves a motion to debate whether a state of emergency should be declared. However, lawmakers decide against the move.

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian listen to a briefing at Hospital Sultan Ismail in Johor, Mar 14, 2019. (Photo: Bernama)

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says there is no need to declare a state of emergency, while reminding all quarters to exercise more caution.

“No … it has not reached that stage (where an emergency has to be declared). There is no need for any evacuation, but we must be careful," Dr Mahathir says, when asked if there is a need to declare an emergency for Pasir Gudang or evacuation of residents there.

“Those mobilised to contain the situation must also be prepared to handle the problem,” he tells reporters after visiting victims who have been admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The situation has stabilised and cleaning works at the site are ongoing and should be completed within a week, the New Straits Times reported Mr Osman as saying.



The Johor Sultan pledges RM1 million (US$244,700) to help aid efforts.

The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, hits out at the authorities over their handling of the incident.

In a series of tweets, he says: “Since the first day (Mar 7), an emergency should have been declared and residents temporarily evacuated elsewhere, until it was guaranteed safe.”

Emergency personnel wearing protective suits prepare materials for the clean up of Sungai Kim Kim river in Pasir Gudang, southern Malaysia on Mar 14, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Muhammad Syukri)

Mar 15: The police say no arrests have been made thus far, despite earlier reports that three men have been nabbed.

“We did not say it. There were other parties that mentioned that, but the police do not have any arrests,” says police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun.