Pasir Gudang pollution: All schools ordered to close for three days

JOHOR BAHRU: All schools in Pasir Gudang, a town in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, will close for three days from Tuesday (Jun 25) after cases of breathing difficulties and vomiting linked to pollution were reported in the area.

The closure of schools will allow authorities to take measures to solve the source of contamination in the area, said Johor's education department director Azman Adnan in a statement.



"This includes 111 primary and secondary schools, three institutions of higher education, 14 private and international schools, as well as 347 private kindergartens registered with the department," said Adnan.

He added that all principals and head teachers have been requested to inform students, teachers and parents, as well as the school employees, of the closure.

"The department will monitor and help schools to ensure the students' wellbeing," said Adnan.



The population of Pasir Gudang is roughly about 300,000.



The latest pollution incident surfaced last Thursday after 15 students from a school in Pasir Gudang suffered breathing difficulties and vomiting.

In March, thousands fell ill after an illegal dumping of chemical waste into the Kim Kim River in Pasir Gudang, Johor. Many were hospitalised, including students at nearby schools.

More than 100 schools were ordered shut as a result. Nine people were later arrested.

