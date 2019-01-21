Penang Bridge accident: Rescuers located car that plunged into sea

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysian divers have located the car which plunged into the sea. after an accident with another vehicle on the Penang Bridge.

The Mazda CX-5 SUV was found about 15m below the water surface, said Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Nik Ros Azhan Abdul Hamid on Monday (Jan 21).

Advertisement

"The car was found near column 34 of the Penang Bridge. The divers team will go down again to check the condition of the car and its driver," he told reporters, adding that efforts to lift the car by crane are ongoing.



It was not clear if the driver, identified as 20-year-old student Moey Yun Peng, was in the car.

The accident happened in the wee hours of Sunday when the Mazda SUV and a Toyota Vios collided. Moey's father had made a police report after he failed to return home.

VIOS DRIVER TESTED POSITIVE FOR DRUGS

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver of the Toyota Vios tested positive for marijuana, the police said on Monday, adding that the two drivers were friends who were making their way home from a birthday party at an entertainment centre.



One of the drivers in the Penang Bridge accident tested positive for cannabis use, the police said. (Photo: Bernama)

The 21-year-old Vios driver is in stable condition in hospital, said the district police chief.



He added that the police have not determined whether the two cars were racing at the time of the accident. However, he said he believed that the two cars were being "driven at maximum speed", and that both drivers had lost control of their vehicles.

“I call on the public not to make any speculation on the accident and those with information or witnessed the accident to come to the nearest police station to facilitate in the investigation,” he said.

