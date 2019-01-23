Penang bridge accident: Victim was looking forward to celebrating Chinese New Year, says family

BUTTERWORTH: The victim of the fatal Penang bridge accident, Moey Yun Peng, was looking forward to Chinese New Year celebrations.



His brother, Dennis Moey, told the media that his late sibling, known in his family circles as Didi, had already begun decorating their house in Taman Kempas and making arrangements for the festivities.

"My family including my brother were also planning to buy new clothes, but looks like we’ll have to forget about all that … we are just too sad,” he said.

The Mazda CX-5 was recovered on Tuesday (Jan 22) after it plunged into the sea in Sunday's accident. (Photo: Bernama)

Mr Moey, 20, was killed after he reportedly lost control of his Mazda SUV following a collision with a Toyota Vios in the early hours of Sunday.

His vehicle, which overturned and plunged into the sea, was retrieved on Tuesday from the sea bed. Mr Moey’s body was found strapped to the driver’s seat.

The Malaysian police on Monday said the Toyota driver, a 21-year-old male employee of a hairdressing salon, had tested positive for marijuana.

The two drivers were friends who were on their way home from a birthday party at an entertainment centre when the accident happened.

Mr Moey's brother has appealed to the public to stop circulating videos and photos of the incident.

"It's sad because my brother’s photographs and the video are being circulated and it is not quite appropriate to do so ... let the police conduct a thorough investigation," he said.

He added that his parents, who are in their 60s, were beginning to accept Mr Moey’s death.

He also expressed his gratitude to the entire search and rescue team as well as extended an apology to users of the Penang Bridge who had to put up with traffic congestion during the rescue operation.

