Police arrest driver of car involved in Penang bridge accident

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang: Malaysian police on Wednesday (Jan 23) arrested the driver of a car that was involved in Sunday's fatal accident on the Penang Bridge.



The 21-year-old man, who was driving a Toyota Vios at the time of the accident, had gone to the district police headquarters to surrender, said Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid.

“The police have recorded a statement from the man, who is an employee of a hairdressing salon,” he said.



The accident in the wee hours of Sunday caused another car, a Mazda CX-5 SUV, to plunge into the sea, killing its driver.



The body of the victim, 20-year-old student Moey Yun Peng, was recovered from the SUV on Tuesday after it was hauled up from the seabed.

He was in the driver’s seat with the safety belt still fastened.



The two drivers were friends who were making their way home from a birthday party at an entertainment centre when the accident happened.



