Penang Bridge accident: Rescuers retrieve car that fell into sea

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysian rescuers on Tuesday (Jan 22) managed to retrieve the car which plunged into the sea after Sunday's accident on the Penang Bridge.



The Mazda CX-5 SUV, which was driven by 20-year-old student Moey Yun Peng, overturned and fell into the water after colliding with a Toyota Vios.

Strong currents had made it difficult to locate the SUV and hindered the operation to haul it up.

A team of 40 divers from various agencies eventually succeeded in securing cables to the stricken vehicle before it was hoisted up to the bridge by a crane at about 6.10pm.

A body, believed to be that of Moey, was found in the driver’s seat.

Members of the rescue team were also seen using steel cutters to extricate the body, which will be brought to Seberang Jaya Hospital for identification and post-mortem.

The driver of the Vios, a 21-year-old male employee of a hairdressing salon, had tested positive for marijuana, police said on Monday. Authorities added that the two drivers were friends who were making their way home from a birthday party at an entertainment centre when the accident happened in the wee hours of Sunday.

