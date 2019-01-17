Penang coffee factory ordered to close after rat droppings found

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysia authorities ordered a coffee factory in Penang to temporarily close on Thursday (Jan 17) after rat droppings were found on its premises.

The factory would be closed for 14 days except for cleaning work, said Mohamad Amin Ahmad Zubir, senior assistant health officer at the Seberang Perai Utara district health office.

The company which had been operating the factory for the last 69 years, was not named, but local reports said the coffee brand was well known.

The factory was raided following a tip-off about its cleanliness, according to a source cited by the New Straits Times.



During the raid, authorities found a pile of rat droppings near where the coffee beans were processed.



“It was so disgusting because the rat droppings and the coffee beans looked almost the same and they were found near the coffee bean processing area," said the source.



“We had a tough time determining if the droppings had mixed with the beans," the source added.



Mohamad Amin said the factory would be able to apply for a re-inspection by the health office in two weeks. It would be able to operate again if it succeeded in complying with the cleanliness standards, he added.

Last year, popular nasi kandar restaurant Line Clear in Penang was also ordered to close after rat droppings were found in its kitchen.