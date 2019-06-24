Penang theme park to feature world’s longest water slide

GEORGE TOWN: A theme park in Penang is set to introduce the world’s longest water slide this August.



The slide at the Escape Theme Park in Teluk Bahang is still under construction and will measure 1,140m in length with a height of 70m.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When launched, it will overtake the 605m New Jersey water slide created in 2015, currently the Guinness record holder.



Escape Theme Park chief executive officer Sim Choo Kheng said Guinness World Records officials will test the ride before recognising it as the world’s longest.



"Our plan was to build a water slide which would enable visitors to view the whole park and we did not intend to break the world record. Nevertheless I am proud of what we have achieved," he told reporters on Sunday (Jun 23).



He said the features of the land surfaces were fully utilised and protecting the trees in the surrounding areas was the biggest challenge in the construction process.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am overly concerned over the environment here so we tried our best to maintain the greenery by not chopping down the trees. We reckon the slide will be the main attraction when completed," he added.



From the top of the hill, visitors will slide down and cross Jalan Teluk Bahang before splashing into the theme park’s swimming pool.

