Penang to equip CCTV cameras with facial recognition in bid to reduce crime

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 3,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in Penang will soon be equipped with a facial recognition system capable of helping authorities detect and nab criminals.

Penang is the first state in Malaysia to launch such a system, which relies on artificial intelligence technology developed by IBM.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch event on Wednesday (Jan 2), chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the technology would enhance the capabilities of the 767 CCTV cameras already installed by the Penang City Council.

The system, which can detect the faces of criminals or people wanted by the police, will be operated from the council's CCTV control room, as well as the Penang police headquarters, he said.

"The monitoring via CCTVs is an initiative by the Penang state government to reduce crime, especially street crimes, in an effort to maintain the safety and well-being of the people," said Chow.

Since 2008, the installation of CCTV cameras has cost the state RM46.2 million (US$11.16 million), the minister said. The facial recognition system as well as the installation of another 150 CCTV cameras would require RM12 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project is expected to be completed by May.

"We hope to increase the number of CCTVs installed with this face recognition technology to 3,000 units in stages, for better crime prevention," the chief minister added.

TECHNOLOGY TO COMPLEMENT TRADITIONAL POLICING

State police chief A Thaiveegan, who was also present at the launch, said the facial recognition technology would help increase the police's efficiency.

He said the police would upload the image of a criminal or wanted person to the system. If the system manages to track similar faces through any of the CCTV cameras, the local authorities would alert the police immediately.

"For example, in snatch theft cases, the police may not be able to catch the criminals during the time of the incident, but through the technology, we can clearly identify the suspect and it will be easier track him or her down," he added.

Thaiveegan said that the police would manually track the movement of the suspects before arresting them.

“We do not go straight to the person and arrest them. We have to check their identification cards and crosscheck with our database on the wanted list before taking action.

“The cameras usually trigger when it reaches 80 to 90 per cent accuracy and even that depends on the camera quality,” the police chief was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Facial recognition systems have been implemented in other parts of the world in support of security operations.

The Chinese government, for instance, is working to combine its 170 million security cameras with facial recognition and artificial intelligence technology.