Penang kebab seller, labourer arrested for suspected drug trafficking

KEPALA BATAS, Penang: A 30-year-old kebab vendor, who tested positive for drugs, has been arrested in Penang, Malaysian police said on Friday (Feb 22).



Seberang Perai Utara district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said about 240g of cannabis with a street value of RM10,000 (US$2,450) was also confiscated from him.



Advertisement

The man was arrested at a house in Permatang Tinggi B about 11.40am.



“A variety of equipment believed to be used in packing the drug as well as tools for smoking it was also found in the house,” said Noorzainy.



Police conducted a separate raid on the same day at a house in Taman Bertam Indah at around 7pm. They arrested a man, who worked as a labourer, and discovered about 1kg of cannabis in his possession. The drug has an estimated street value of RM50,000.



The 48-year-old suspect also tested positive for drugs.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Both men are suspected of being members of a drug trafficking syndicate active in the Seberang Perai Utara area since last year.



The two men, who have past criminal and drug records, have been remanded until Feb 26 to facilitate investigations.