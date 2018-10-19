3 dead, at least 9 believed buried alive in Penang landslide

GEORGE TOWN: Three people died, one person was injured and at least nine others are believed to have been buried alive in a landslide at a construction site in Penang on Friday (Oct 19).

Three bodies were found by 5.30pm following the incident at Jalan Bukit Kukus in the town of Paya Terubong, where a road was being built.



Advertisement

Authorities said emergency responders were alerted to the landslide at 1.57pm.

“We were informed initially that 10 people were trapped in the rubble," a spokesman said.

He said the number of people trapped in the rubble could not be ascertained, and that the number could be more than 10.

The landslide happened at Jalan Bukit Kukus in Penang. (Photo: Bernama)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was not raining when the incident happened but water was flowing downhill in the area as a result of heavy rain yesterday evening, he added.

Four containers used to house workers at the site were buried, local media reported.

"The landslide covers an area estimated to be 500 feet (152m) by 200 feet (61m)," said the Penang Fire and Rescue Department.

More than 100 personnel from the police force, fire and rescue service and Civil Defence Force are involved in the search-and-rescue operation.

Jalan Bukit Kukus links Paya Terubong to Bandar Baru Air Itam. The hill road passes through housing areas.

Last Thursday, 14 concrete beams 25m long collapsed at a hillslope at the project site in Jalan Bukit Kukus. No one was injured, and there was no damage to public property.

