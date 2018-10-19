3 reported dead, 12 missing in Penang landslide

GEORGE TOWN: Three people were killed in a landslide at a construction site in Penang on Friday (Oct 19), according to state executive council member Phee Boon Poh.

Another 12 people are missing, he added.

The landslide happened just before 2pm at Jalan Bukit Kukus in the town of Paya Terubong, where a road was being built.



Four containers used to house workers at the site were buried, local media reported.

"The landslide covers an area estimated to be 500 feet (152m) by 200 feet (61m)," said the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, adding that initial information showed that 10 people could have been buried alive.

Search and rescue operations are under way.



