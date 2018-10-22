GEORGE TOWN, Penang: The death toll from a landslide in Penang rose to nine as of Monday evening (Oct 22).

The incident, which happened on Friday, hit the Bukit Kukus paired highway construction site, burying workers and their cabins under a pile of earth.

As of 7pm on Monday, nine bodies - of three Indonesian men, five Bangladeshi men and a Myanmar woman - have been recovered.



Penang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the body of the ninth victim - 33-year-old Bangladeshi man Mohamad Uzzal - was found buried under 5m of earth near a container.

"The last container found was badly crushed and we do not rule out the possibility of finding several more bodies in the area around the container,” he said, adding that fair weather conditions on Monday enabled the search and rescue team to carry out its operations.



The rescue team is digging as deep as 5m to find other victims.

