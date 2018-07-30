Clean-up underway after flash floods hit Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Penang: Clean-up operations were underway in Penang on Monday (Jul 30) after many areas were hit by flash floods.

In an update at about 9.40am on Facebook, Penang's city council said that clean-up operations were being carried out in areas including Jalan P Ramlee and in front of Abdullah Munshi school, and advised vehicles to give way to cleaning staff.

The council listed locations affected by the flooding in an earlier update on Monday. These included Taman Scotland, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Perak, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Bayan Baru, Dhoby Ghaut, Jalan Zoo and Jalan Dato Keramat.

Photos circulating online showed cars submerged in water along flooded streets.

Emergency services were dispatched in the early hours of Monday to evacuate six people according to the New Straits Times, with a spokesperson telling the news organisation that officials found victims trapped inside their homes due to water levels measuring between three and four feet.

“We immediately helped them out and sent them to the temporary flood relief centre in Masjid Hashim Yahya," said the spokesperson.

“We are monitoring the situation and the rain water is beginning to subside."

Meanwhile, transport operator Rapid Penang issued a travel notice informing commuters that there will be no bus services along certain roads, the New Straits Times reported.

