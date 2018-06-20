Penang police cripple 3 drug syndicates, seize RM300,000 worth of contraband

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysian police crippled three drug smuggling syndicates and seized RM300,000 (US$74,840) worth of the contraband in raids conducted at three locations in Penang over the past week.

State police chief A Thaiveegan said the first raid was conducted at 12.45am on Jun 10 during which police arrested a 42-year-old man and seized drugs worth RM26,260 from a sling bag he was carrying.

“Following the arrest, we detained a 36-year-old man at the Penang Bridge at 5pm the same day and also various drugs worth RM21,000 from the suspect," he told reporters on Tuesday (Jun 19).

He said the third raid was conducted on Jun 14 at a house in Air Itam, where two men and a woman were arrested and heroin valued at RM249,500 was seized.

A total of 18.62kg of heroin, 52.7gm of Ketamine, 200 ecstasy pills and 2,400 eramin-5 pills were seized in the raids, he said, adding that police also seized drug-processing equipment, a motorcycle and a car worth RM71,600.

