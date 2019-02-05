3 people burnt to death after BMW hits road divider in Malaysia: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men and a woman were burnt to death after their BMW crashed into a road divider along the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway in Malaysia on Tuesday (Feb 5), local media reported.

In the incident, which happened at around 6.20pm, the car skidded and smashed into a road divider before bursting into flames, the Star Online reported Kajang OCPD Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof as saying.



"The car was heading towards Sungai Long when it skidded and smashed into the centre divider," said the officer. "All three victims in the car were trapped in the vehicle when it burst into flames."



The bodies were extricated and taken to Serdang Hospital for "post-mortem and DNA analysis", he added.

According to the assistant commissioner, the woman was identified as a 65-year-old from Taman Anggerik Emas, the Star Online reported.

The car was towed to Kajang police headquarters for further checks, the report added.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Norizham Mohd Nudin told Bernama that the fire destroyed 90 per cent of the vehicle.



Earlier reports had stated that two people were believed to have been burnt to death in the accident.