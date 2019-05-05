Some people want Pakatan Harapan government toppled for fighting corruption: Mahathir

IPOH: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Sunday (May 5) that there are some people, including civil servants, who want to oust the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government because of its efforts to fight corruption.

“There are some who feel that the government is not as good as the previous one because this government does not allow bribes," said Dr Mahathir.

“There are some who feel this government should not continue but (the country) should go back to a corrupt government which benefits them,” he said in his speech at a townhall gathering with Perak civil servants.

Dr Mahathir added that when the leaders and government elected by the people are corrupt, many parties will become victims, including future generations.

“We realise that the previous government was toppled because of corruption, even though they felt that bribery would get them the support of the people, but in the end, the people overthrew them even though they were offered all sorts of bribes,” Dr Mahathir said.

The prime minister also said that the country’s wealth should be shared with all the people in the country, regardless of race, religion and skin colour.

“If we neglect distributing wealth properly, there will unhappiness among the people and this will eventually cause chaos. That is why all efforts must ensure that the distribution of income and opportunities is for all,” he said.

SOME STILL TRAPPED BY SENTIMENTS TOWARDS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION

Also present at the townhall gathering was Perak chief minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu, state exco members, and about 1,500 civil servants.

Mr Ahmad Faizal said in his speech that there are still a small number of civil servants who are trapped by their sentiments towards their superiors from the previous administration.

“As human beings, we are bound by ties of friendships built between civil servants and members of the previous administration.

“Today’s administration has no intention of insisting that these bonds be severed, because that is against the teachings of Islam. It is also counter to the principles of mature politics practised by this administration,” he said.

However, he stressed that there should be limitations, as decisions and actions should not influenced by old ties.

“Do not ever forsake the oath of loyalty to the government by neglecting the orders that have been given or not carrying out instructions or decisions, because of a conflict of sentiments towards the previous administration.

“This is a form of betrayal of the trust given by the people. Stop the political games,” he said.