Studies show Perikatan Nasional government's popularity, efficacy in COVID-19 situation: Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday (Sep 17) said studies have shown that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a functional government as it has been able to help the people affected by the spread of COVID-19 in the country in just a short period of time.

He said the studies also proved that the PN government was capable of ensuring the well-being of the people through the assistance distributed to them, without anyone being left behind.

“The studies also found that the PN government is the most popular government," said Muhyiddin at a meet-and-greet event with locals in Sepanggar, which was also attended by Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Dr Ronald Kiandee.



“This is not the case of blowing one’s own trumpet, but this is the reality ... that in a very short period of time, the government was proven capable of addressing people’s problems by helping those affected by the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Also present were Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates Yakub Khan and Jumat Idris, who are contesting in the Karambunai and Darau seats respectively in the Sabah state election slated for Sep 26.

The Prime Minister said the efforts taken by the PN-led federal government in addressing COVID-19 had been recognised as the best in the world.

“This proves the government’s capability in ensuring that the people are okay after their lives were badly affected by the economic decline following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the people should ensure that the Sabah government to be formed after the state election is aligned with the federal government.

“That is why the Sabah people should vote for candidates aligned with the federal government ... the close ties between the state and the federal governments is important to ensure that Sabah economy could be revived quickly.

“We want to develop all states in Malaysia and I want that development to be felt and enjoyed by the people at all levels. If this can be done, the country’s economy will bounce back,” he said.

