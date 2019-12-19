Former Pakistan leader Musharraf slams death sentence 'vendetta'

ISLAMABAD: Exiled former Pakistan military leader Pervez Musharraf dismissed the unprecedented treason conviction and death sentence handed to him earlier this week, saying the ruling was the result of a "personal vendetta".

The special court's decision announced Tuesday marked the first time a former leader of the armed forces has been convicted of treason and sentenced to death in Pakistan, where the military wields enormous power and has ruled the country for roughly half its 72-year history.

"This case was taken up and proceeded due to a personal vendetta by some people against me," said Musharraf in a video statement released by his assistant late Wednesday (Dec 18) night.

Musharraf - who is reportedly in Dubai and in poor health - appeared in a hospital bed in the video looking frail and was straining to speak.

The former general however said he remained undecided on his next move or whether his legal team was planning to appeal the conviction.

The treason case - which began in 2013 and is one of several involving Musharraf - centred on his decision to suspend the constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007.

Musharraf first took power after ousting prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999.

A cigar-smoking, whisky-drinking moderate, the general became a key US ally in the "war on terror" after the Sep 11 attacks and escaped at least three Al-Qaeda assassination attempts during his nine years in office.

