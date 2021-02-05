Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

NEW DELHI: Pfizer has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday (Feb 5).

The US company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, had a meeting with India's drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said.

"Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," it said in a statement to Reuters.

The company added that it will in the future look to resubmit its application with the additional information that the regulator requires.

