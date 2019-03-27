Pheu Thai forms coalition with 6 'pro-democracy' parties after tight election

BANGKOK: The Pheu Thai Party, which is opposed to the military government, formed a political alliance with six pro-democracy parties on Wednesday (Mar 27) after securing support from 255 constituency MPs.

The party's prime ministerial candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan and leaders from six other parties - Future Forward Party, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Pheu Chart, New Economics Party and Thai People Power - declared their will to stop the inheritance of the National Council for Peace and Order's (NCPO) power.



In 2014, the NCPO led by Gen Prayut Chan-O-Cha staged a military coup to topple the democratically elected government of Pheu Thai's Yingluck Shinawatra and has since ruled Thailand.



(Left to right) Pheu Thai party leaders Phumtham Wechayachai, Sudarat Keyuraphan and Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit attend a press conference in Bangkok on March 27, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Lillian SUWANRUMPHA)

On Wednesday, representatives of the seven parties signed an agreement to jointly oppose the NCPO's power. Pheu Thai's Sudarat also claimed the alliance has no fewer than 255 seats in the House of Representatives, which gives them a slim majority in the 500-seat Lower House.



The remaining 150 seats will come from the so-called national party lists under a system of proportional representation.







"Parties in the democratic front gained the most trust from the people. Although right now numbers are still moving, we're certain we will have at least 255 seats among ourselves," Sudarat told reporters, adding that they were also in talks with other parties.

"We declare that the democratic front who opposes military rule commands the majority in the House."

The pro-military Palang Pracharat party, which won 97 lower house seats, has also claimed the right to form the next government due to its lead on Pheu Thai in the popular votes.

