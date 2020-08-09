Philippines reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, biggest spike in three weeks

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday (Aug 9) recorded 61 more coronavirus deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities reported since Jul 18, taking the country's death tally to 2,270.

A health ministry bulletin also reported 3,109 more infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 129,913.



The presidential spokesperson on Friday said the country has seen a jump in coronavirus infections due to intensified testing.

The Philippines has overtaken Indonesia to record the most cases in Southeast Asia.



Infections have surged nearly seven-fold while deaths have more than doubled since a strict lockdown was lifted in June.

This prompted authorities to reimpose a lockdown in and around Manila earlier this week.



