Philippines reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, biggest spike in three weeks

Asia

Free COVID-19 swab testing in Manila
FILE PHOTO: A health worker conducts a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab testing at a gymnasium in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug 7, 2020. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File photo)
(Updated: )

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday (Aug 9) recorded 61 more coronavirus deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities reported since Jul 18, taking the country's death tally to 2,270.

A health ministry bulletin also reported 3,109 more infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 129,913.

The presidential spokesperson on Friday said the country has seen a jump in coronavirus infections due to intensified testing.

The Philippines has overtaken Indonesia to record the most cases in Southeast Asia.

Infections have surged nearly seven-fold while deaths have more than doubled since a strict lockdown was lifted in June.

This prompted authorities to reimpose a lockdown in and around Manila earlier this week.

Source: Reuters/kv

