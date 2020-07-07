Philippine confirms 1,540 new coronavirus infections, 6 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: School disinfection amid new cases of coronavirus in Metro Manila
FILE PHOTO: A worker disinfects a classroom inside a high school following an order from a local government amid new cases of coronavirus in the country, in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez /File Photo

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday (Jul 7) confirmed 1,540 new cases of the novel coronavirus and six deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 47,873 while deaths have reached 1,309. Close to a fifth of its cases have come in the past five days.

