Philippine confirms 1,540 new coronavirus infections, 6 more deaths

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday (Jul 7) confirmed 1,540 new cases of the novel coronavirus and six deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 47,873 while deaths have reached 1,309. Close to a fifth of its cases have come in the past five days.

