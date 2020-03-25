Philippines' coronavirus infections reach 636, deaths up by 3

The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

The latest information brought total infections in the Philippines to 636, and deaths to 38, the health ministry said in its bulletin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram