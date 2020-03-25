Philippines' coronavirus infections reach 636, deaths up by 3

Asia

Philippines' coronavirus infections reach 636, deaths up by 3

The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Makeshift barricades block some streets to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila
A cat walks across a street blocked with fruit crates and makeshift barricades to protect a neighborhood from the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Bookmark

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

The latest information brought total infections in the Philippines to 636, and deaths to 38, the health ministry said in its bulletin.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark