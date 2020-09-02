Philippines reports 2,218 new COVID-19 cases, lowest rise in 5 weeks

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday (Sep 2) recorded 2,218 new coronavirus infections, the country's lowest daily case increase in five weeks, and 27 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have risen to 226,440 while deaths have reached 3,623, a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days.

On Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said partial restrictions in and around the capital Manila will be kept for another month starting Sep 1 to tackle a rising number of coronavirus cases and further expand hospital capacity.

Carlito Galvez, a former military chief in charge of the national coronavirus task force, said the government was working to boost hospital capacity and would add 1,000 beds in Manila and nearby provinces, which account for most of the cases.

"We need to strengthen treatment facilities, especially ICU (intensive care units), given the possibility of an increase in severe cases once we further open the economy," Galvez said during the task force's meeting with the president.

Manila ended reimposed strict lockdown measures on Aug 19 to boost business activity and the economy, which fell into recession for the first time in 29 years with a record slump in the second quarter.

Most businesses, including dine-in services will be allowed to reopen, Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesperson said. Religious services will continue to be permitted with a maximum attendance of 10 people.

People must also wear masks in public and observe one-metre social distancing, while children, the elderly and pregnant women are urged to stay at home, Roque said.

