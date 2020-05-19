Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000

Shopping malls reopen as lockdown restrictions ease in the Philippines
Shopping mall employees wearing protective equipment against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clean the handrails of escalators in a shopping mall, which has reopened after two months as lockdown restrictions ease, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported six new coronavirus deaths and 224 more infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 12,942.

The number of deaths was the lowest in just over two weeks, with the total now at 837, the ministry said in a bulletin. Some 114 patients had recovered, with the total number of recoveries at 2,843.

Source: Reuters

