Asia

Philippines reports 239 new COVID-19 deaths, second-highest daily casualty figure

COVID-19 Vaccine Simulation
Health and local government workers participate in a simulation for COVID-19 vaccination in preparation for its arrival, at an elementary school turned vaccination command centre in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Feb 16, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday (Feb 20) reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sep 14.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed COVID-19 deaths have reached 12,068.

President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.

