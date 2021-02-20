Philippines reports 239 new COVID-19 deaths, second-highest daily casualty figure

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday (Feb 20) reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sep 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed COVID-19 deaths have reached 12,068.



President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram