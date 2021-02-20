Philippines reports 239 new COVID-19 deaths, second-highest daily casualty figure
MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday (Feb 20) reported 239 new coronavirus deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.
The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sep 14.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed COVID-19 deaths have reached 12,068.
President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.
