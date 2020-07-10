Philippines' lower house committee rejects ABS-CBN's franchise renewal

MANILA: A Philippine lower house committee on Friday (Jul 10) rejected a request for a 25-year extension of the broadcast franchise of ABS-CBN.

The move would ensure the media conglomerate that has angered President Rodrigo Duterte will stay off air.

Philippine lawmakers voted against a bill that would have given a licence to the media group, whose congressional franchise expired on May 4.

The telecom regulator ordered ABS-CBN and its dozens of radio and television stations to cease operations on May 5.