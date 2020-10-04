Philippines reports biggest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly two weeks

MANILA: The Philippines recorded 3,190 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Oct 4), its biggest daily increase since Sep 21, bringing its total confirmed infections to 322,497, the highest tally in the region.

The health ministry also reported 100 more fatalities due to COVID-19 infections, the country's highest daily record since Sep 14, taking its death toll to 5,776.

On Friday, it was reported that two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations, including Boracay beach, partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual huge crowds given continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said on Friday that 35 local tourists, including seven from Manila, came on the first day of the reopening of Boracay, a central island famous for its powdery white sands, azure waters and stunning sunsets.

Despite the urgent need to revive the tourism industry, it was being done “very slowly, cautiously”, she said, adding mayors and governors would have to approve the reopening of tourism spots.

“We really have to be careful,” she said.

