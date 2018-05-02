Philippines boosts sea deterrent with first ever navy missiles

MANILA: The Philippine has completed the purchase of its first-ever ship-borne missile systems, boosting its maritime deterrent as part of a military modernisation programme, defence and navy officials said on Wednesday.

The Israeli-made Spike ER missiles were fitted on locally manufactured gunboats, known as multi-purpose attack craft, said Arsenio Andolong, defence ministry spokesman. It is unclear when the short-range surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missile systems will become operational.

A senior naval commander said the Philippines would now be more of a force in patrolling the South China Sea and its pirate-plagued southern waters.

"It will be a deterrent because, this time, we have a credible armament that can strike a punch whether the target is a small or large ship," said the commander, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The missiles have a maximum range of eight km (5 miles).

The Philippines is paying US$11.6 million in total for the system and the missiles will be installed on three boats from its fleet of small, fast gunboats.

Its warships, which include two South Korean-made frigates, will be armed with advanced, longer-range missiles.

The Philippines has allocated 125 billion peso (US$2.41 billion) over the next five years to acquire frigates, fighter jets, helicopters, surveillance planes, drones and radar systems.

(US$1 = 51.9010 pesos)

(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Martin Petty, Robert Birsel)