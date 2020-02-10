Philippines moves to cancel top broadcaster's franchise

MANILA: Philippine government lawyers moved on Monday (Feb 10) to strip the nation's biggest media group of its franchise in what campaigners branded another attack on press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.



Duterte has repeatedly pledged to stop the broadcast operations of ABS-CBN and expressed anger over its reporting during the 2016 presidential election campaign.



A petition filed with the nation's top court alleges ABS-CBN violated the restriction imposed by the constitution on foreign ownership of mass media by allowing overseas investors to join the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want to put an end to what we discovered to be highly abusive practices by ABS-CBN," Solicitor-General Jose Calida said in a statement.



"A franchise is a special privilege granted by the state, and should be restricted only to entities which faithfully adhere to our constitution and laws," he added.



Duterte early in his term accused the network, whose franchise expires on Mar 30, of failing to air his campaign advertisements and not returning the payments.