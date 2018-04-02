Philippines competition watchdog says examining Uber-Grab deal

Used Grab and Uber helmets are seen at used-helmet shop in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 2, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Beawiharta)

MANILA: The Philippines competition watchdog said on Monday (Apr 2) it is looking at whether the deal by Uber Technologies to sell its Southeast Asia business to rival Grab will substantially reduce competition.

"The Grab-Uber acquisition is likely to have a far reaching impact on the riding public and the transportation services. As such, the PCC is looking at the deal closely," the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said in a statement.

