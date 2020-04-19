Philippines records 12 new coronavirus deaths, 172 more cases

Philippines records 12 new coronavirus deaths, 172 more cases

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield is pictured in the Ninoy Aquino Stadi
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and shield is pictured in the Ninoy Aquino Stadium that has been temporarily turned into a quarantine facility to accommodate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Sunday (Apr 19) reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 172 new infections.

The Southeast Asian country now as a total of 6,259 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, it said in a bulletin.

It said 56 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 572.

Source: Reuters/aa

