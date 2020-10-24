Philippines reports 2,057 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Daily life amid Coronavirus outbreak in Manila
A janitor wearing personal protective equipment for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides down an escalator at a train station in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Oct 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/Files)

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday (Oct 24) recorded 2,057 new coronavirus infections and 19 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 367,819 while deaths have reached 6,934.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Source: Reuters/kv

