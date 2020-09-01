Philippines confirms 3,483 more COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Long lines for free COVID-19 testing in Manila
FILE PHOTO: Filipinos queue for free COVID-19 swab testing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug 25, 2020. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)
MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday (Sep 1) reported 3,483 additional novel coronavirus infections and 39 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections had reached 224,264, more than half of which were reported in the past 30 days, while deaths had increased to 3,597.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday kept partial restrictions in and around the capital for another month until end-September to stem the continuous rise in infections.

Source: Reuters

