Philippines confirms nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day increase
MANILA: The Philippine government's COVID-19 task force confirmed 3,954 new infections on Thursday (Jul 30), the country's largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases.
The information on the surge in infections, which was a sharp increase from the record 2,539 cases confirmed on Jul 8, was mentioned in a regular circular issued by the inter-agency task force.
The health ministry was expected to release further details later on Thursday.
