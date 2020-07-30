Philippines confirms nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day increase

MANILA: The Philippine government's COVID-19 task force confirmed 3,954 new infections on Thursday (Jul 30), the country's largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases.

The information on the surge in infections, which was a sharp increase from the record 2,539 cases confirmed on Jul 8, was mentioned in a regular circular issued by the inter-agency task force.

The health ministry was expected to release further details later on Thursday.

