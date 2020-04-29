Philippines' COVID-19 infections breach 8,000 mark

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry said on Wednesday (Apr 29) that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have risen to more than 8,000.

In a bulletin, the health ministry recorded 254 new infections, 28 additional deaths and 48 more recoveries. It brought the total cases to 8,212, deaths to 558 and recoveries to 1,023.

President Rodrigo Duterte had extended a strict lockdown in the capital Manila until May 15 to try to contain coronavirus infections, but also said the government will ease restrictions in lower-risk regions.



He had also threatened to declare martial law if communist rebels disrupt the flow of relief goods for Filipinos affected by the lockdown, and warned violators of the lockdown measures that they could be shot for causing trouble.

"It is getting worse. So once again I'm telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen," Duterte said in a televised address on Apr 1.

"My orders to the police and military ... if there is trouble and there's an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead."



