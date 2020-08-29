Philippines confirms 3,637 COVID-19 infections, 94 more deaths

Philippines confirms 3,637 COVID-19 infections, 94 more deaths

Filipinos queue for government aid amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon
FILE PHOTO: Filipinos queue for cash subsidy from the government amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug 27, 2020. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

MANILA: The Philippines reported 3,637 new coronavirus infections and 94 more deaths on Saturday (Aug 29), taking its tally to 213,131 cases and a toll of 3,419, the health ministry said in a bulletin.

The nation is grappling with the highest number of virus infections in Southeast Asia.

The death toll in from the virus in the Philippines is second only to neighbouring Indonesia, since nearly a third of the Philippine deaths have been reported over the past 15 days.

Source: Reuters/kv

