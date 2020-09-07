Philippines sees 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in nearly 8 weeks

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Monday (Sep 7) reported 1,383 new COVID-19 infections, its lowest number of new daily cases in nearly eight weeks.

The ministry said there were 15 new deaths, taking total COVID-19 fatalities to 3,890.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with 238,727 confirmed cases.

On Sunday, Internet users and activists criticised Philippine police for a plan to monitor social media to enforce quarantine rules, accusing the authorities of authoritarianism and double standards.



The plan seems to show the police agency "wants to use the pandemic to turn us into a police state, where every action is being watched by the authorities," Renato Reyes, secretary general of left-wing activist group Bayan (Nation) said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Critics said the plan suggested a double standard after a police chief was allowed to keep his post despite flouting a ban on social gatherings in May.

Photographs on the police force's Facebook page showed Debold Sinas, chief of the National Capital Region police, celebrating his birthday with dozens of people without masks sitting close together, with beer cans on their tables despite an alcohol ban.

Criminal and administrative cases have been filed against Sinas, who has apologised.

Philippines has announced that partial restrictions in and around the capital Manila will be kept for another month starting on Sep 1 to tackle a rising number of COVID-19 cases and further expand hospital capacity.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram