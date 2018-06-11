Philippines demands China stop taking fishermen's catch

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday (Jun 11) demanded that China stop confiscating the catch of Filipino fishermen in the disputed South China Sea, calling the practice "unacceptable".

The remarks by President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman were a rare public rebuke from Manila, which has taken a non-confrontational approach with Beijing over the resource-rich waterway.

China controls several reefs in the sea including Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing seized from Manila in 2012 and which is just 230km from the main Philippine island of Luzon.

China claims almost the entire resource-rich sea, through which US$5 trillion in trade passes annually, despite competing partial claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque on Monday confirmed a report that Chinese Coast Guard personnel seized the catch of Filipino fishermen in the shoal in May in violation of an agreement between the two nations allowing Filipinos to fish there.

"We have addressed this issue to the Chinese and we are demanding that the Chinese take steps to stop the coast guard from doing these acts," Roque told reporters.

"That is unacceptable. That is why we informed the Chinese we will not allow fish to be taken from our countrymen."

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Duterte's administration rejects criticism that its response to Chinese activities in the hotly contested waters has been weak.

China in May reportedly deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles on the Spratly Islands and flew nuclear-capable bombers to a base in another disputed part of the sea.

Duterte's aides have said previously the Philippines is taking "all diplomatic action" to protect its claims while insisting it would not anger China by engaging in "megaphone diplomacy".

Manila, which has pursued trade deals and investment from China, instead holds regular talks with Beijing on the dispute.

On Monday Roque refused to describe the latest incident as harassment, adding the Chinese Coast Guard gave the Filipino fishermen noodles, cigarettes and water in exchange for their catch.

The fishermen, who appeared with Roque in the news briefing, said they were powerless to stop repeated seizures by the Chinese.

"The (Chinese Coast Guard personnel) board our boats, look at where we store the fish and take the best ones. We cannot do anything because their huge vessels are there," said Romel Cejuela, one of the fishermen.