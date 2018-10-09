Philippines' Duterte says he is free of cancer: Minister

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends the opening session of the 20th ASEAN-JAPA
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends the opening session of the 20th ASEAN-JAPAN Summit in Manila, Nov 13, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is clear of cancer after undergoing tests in a private hospital, the acting interior minister said on Tuesday (Oct 9).

"He disclosed to us that the result of the test was negative, the one where they took samples from his intestines," Eduardo Ano told reporters.

Ano said Duterte made the disclosure during a cabinet meeting on Monday night.

Rumours of Duterte's health woes re-emerged after the 73-year-old president missed two official events last week, including a meeting with the cabinet.

Source: Reuters

