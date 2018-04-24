Philippines' Duterte to take private plane to ASEAN summit to save taxpayers' money: Reports

Asia

Philippines' Duterte to take private plane to ASEAN summit to save taxpayers' money: Reports

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announces the disbandment of police operations against illegal
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announces the disbandment of police operations against illegal drugs at the Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines early January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan/Files
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will fly to Singapore for the 32nd ASEAN Summit this week on a private plane in order to save tax payers' money, his spokesperson said in a Palace briefing on Monday (Apr 23).

According to the Philippine Star, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will board an eight-seater plane for the two-hour flight from Davao City to Singapore.

“[The purpose is] to save money. It’s expensive to charter a plane and a leaner delegation would mean lesser cost for taxpayers,” Roque was quoted as saying.

The report added that the President will also travel with a smaller delegation.

The delegation will include special assistant to the president Christopher “Bong” Go, and some staff, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

“It’s a very small team that will fly with him and it’s a lot cheaper compared to chartering a whole, an entire Philippine Airlines plane,” the spokesperson said.

Source: CNA/mn

Tagged Topics

Bookmark