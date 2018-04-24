Philippines' Duterte to take private plane to ASEAN summit to save taxpayers' money: Reports

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will fly to Singapore for the 32nd ASEAN Summit this week on a private plane in order to save tax payers' money, his spokesperson said in a Palace briefing on Monday (Apr 23).



According to the Philippine Star, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte will board an eight-seater plane for the two-hour flight from Davao City to Singapore.

“[The purpose is] to save money. It’s expensive to charter a plane and a leaner delegation would mean lesser cost for taxpayers,” Roque was quoted as saying.



The report added that the President will also travel with a smaller delegation.

The delegation will include special assistant to the president Christopher “Bong” Go, and some staff, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

“It’s a very small team that will fly with him and it’s a lot cheaper compared to chartering a whole, an entire Philippine Airlines plane,” the spokesperson said.



Advertisement