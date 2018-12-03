Duterte, whose war on drugs has killed thousands of Filipinos, 'jokes' about marijuana use

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose controversial war on drugs has killed nearly 5,000 suspected drug dealers and users since taking office in 2016, said on Monday (Dec 3) he used marijuana to stay awake - and then said he was just joking.

The comment is bound to upset families of the victims of his crackdown on narcotics. Marijuana is illegal in the Southeast Asian nation and is not a stimulant.

"I use marijuana to keep awake," Duterte said in a speech to government officials, complaining about the "killing" schedule at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Singapore in November.

In Singapore, he skipped some meetings and took "power naps" to catch up on sleep, according to his spokesman last month.

"Oh my goodness. There was no sleep," said Duterte on Monday. "The more the crescendo becomes faster, I really couldn't get any sleep because you're trying to keep up with the readings so you do not want your president to look ignorant, sound ignorant, so I have to catch up with the readings. There was no time."



Duterte, after his speech, told reporters he had been joking, but a human rights activist criticised the attempt at humour.

"This will definitely anger the families even more. There is a disconnect between what the president admitted to do and what the president said he will do to those who use drugs," Carlos Conde, Philippines researcher with the New York-based Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.

"Now, if the president admitted probably in jest ... then that demolishes the credibility of this whole thing."

