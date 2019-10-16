Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles Philippines' Mindanao

MANILA: A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Philippines’ Mindanao island on Wednesday (Oct 16), reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS), sending hundreds rushing out of a shopping mall where local television said an elderly man was injured.

The man received treatment after being struck by a falling object during the early evening quake, ABS-CBN television reported from the scene.

The quake, which was 14km deep, was centered around 7.7km from the city of Columbio, according to the US monitor.

It was reportedly felt in Davao City and General Santos City.

No destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected after the earthquake, initially measured at 6.7, the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported.

Chief Philippine government seismologist Renato Solidum advised residents to check their homes for possible damage.

He also said that there was no risk of a tsunami because it occurred inland, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Last month, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Davao but caused no major damage.